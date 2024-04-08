Menu
NiMets

NiMet predicts 3-day sunshine, thunderstorms from Monday

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 8, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunshine and thunderstorms from Monday to Wednesday.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja, forecast sunny and hazy atmosphere over parts of Yobe and Borno states on Monday, with chances of thunderstorms over part of Kebbi.

According to NiMet, the remaining parts of the North should be sunny with patches of cloud during the morning periods.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Bauchi, Taraba and Kaduna States.

Sunny skies with few cloud patches are expected over the North central region with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Niger, Kwara and Benue during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Plateau, FCT, Benue, Nasarawa and Kogi ,” it said.

NiMet envisaged the South to be cloudy with spells of sunshine with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Delta, Edo, Lagos, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states during the morning hours.

It predicted isolated thunderstorms over parts of Enugu, Ebonyi, Anambra, Abia, Ogun, Imo, Edo, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Rivers and Bayelsa states.

” For Tuesday, sunny skies with few cloud patches are expected over the North with chances of morning thunderstorms over parts of Taraba and Adamawa states.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are envisaged over parts of Taraba, Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna and Bauchi states. The North Central region should be sunny with cloud patches during the morning hours.

“Progressing into the day, isolate thunderstorms are expected over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Kogi, Plateau, and Benue states,” it said.

The agency anticipated the South to be cloudy with spells of sunshine with increased cloudy condition over the coastal region during the morning hours.

It forecasts isolated thunderstorms over parts of Imo, Abia, Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Ondo, Edo, Delta, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, and Rivers Bayelsa states.

The agency envisaged a sunny atmosphere over the North on Wednesday, with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Zamfara, Kebbi, Taraba, Kaduna, Adamawa and Bauchi states later in the day.

” Sunny skies with patches of clouds are expected over the North central region with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Niger, Kwara, Plateau, Nasarawa, Kogi, the Federal Capital Territory and Benue states later in the day.”

” The southern region should be cloudy with spells of sunshine with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Enugu, Imo, Anambra, Ebonyi, Ogun, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Lagos during the afternoon or evening hours.

“Strong winds may precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur, public should take adequate precaution.

“Airline operators are advised to get updated weather reports and forecasts from NiMet for effective planning in their operations,” it said.(www.naija247news.com).

