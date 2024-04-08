Menu
Nigeria’s FBN Holdings plans $241 mln capital increase

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

 

FBN Holdings, the parent company of First Bank, Nigeria’s leading lender, has announced its intention to seek shareholder approval for a capital raise of up to 300 billion naira ($241 million). The proposal includes options for a public share offering or private share sale, both domestically and internationally.

The decision comes amidst a recapitalization wave in Nigeria, triggered by the Central Bank’s recent announcement of minimum capital requirements for banks aimed at bolstering economic growth. FBN Holdings is scheduled to present the proposal to shareholders at a meeting scheduled for April 30.

Shares of FBN Holdings, which reached a peak of 43.95 naira in March, closed at 30.50 naira on the Nigerian stock exchange. Access Holding Plc, a key competitor and owner of Access Bank, Nigeria’s largest lender, has also disclosed plans for a $1.5 billion capital raising initiative, seeking approval from shareholders in April.

Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

