Nigeria’s FBN Holdings plans $241 mln capital increase

FBN Holdings, the parent company of First Bank, Nigeria’s leading lender, has announced its intention to seek shareholder approval for a capital raise of up to 300 billion naira ($241 million). The proposal includes options for a public share offering or private share sale, both domestically and internationally.

The decision comes amidst a recapitalization wave in Nigeria, triggered by the Central Bank’s recent announcement of minimum capital requirements for banks aimed at bolstering economic growth. FBN Holdings is scheduled to present the proposal to shareholders at a meeting scheduled for April 30.

Shares of FBN Holdings, which reached a peak of 43.95 naira in March, closed at 30.50 naira on the Nigerian stock exchange. Access Holding Plc, a key competitor and owner of Access Bank, Nigeria’s largest lender, has also disclosed plans for a $1.5 billion capital raising initiative, seeking approval from shareholders in April.