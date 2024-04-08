Menu
Nigeria’s CBN Prohibits Use of Foreign Currency Collateral for Naira Loans

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

 

In a recent circular, Nigeria’s central bank has banned commercial lenders from accepting foreign currency-denominated collateral to grant naira loans. The move aims to safeguard the banking system against potential risks associated with a strengthening local currency. The circular declared the practice of using foreign currency as collateral for naira loans as “prohibited.”

Approved forms of eligible foreign currency collateral include government-issued Eurobonds or letters of credit issued by offshore banks. Lenders have been instructed to phase out all loans currently secured with dollar-denominated collateral within 90 days or face penalties.

The naira has experienced significant appreciation against the dollar in both the official and parallel markets following its second devaluation in less than a year in January. This strengthening of the currency was facilitated by the central bank’s decision to raise interest rates in February and March and remove restrictions on foreign participation in fixed-income auctions.

Additionally, the central bank now allows foreign investors to pre-fund their accounts and acquire naira at the prevailing exchange rate for bill auctions, providing them with easier access to the local currency. Previously, lenders encountered challenges in meeting foreign investors’ bids, as they incurred additional costs on settlement day when borrowing from the central bank’s discount window to cover bill payments.

Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist

