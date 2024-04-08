Nigeria’s Bourse Acquires 5% Stake in Ethiopia Securities Exchange

The Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) has made a significant move by acquiring an undisclosed stake in Ethiopia’s first-ever securities exchange, surpassing fundraising expectations.

The Ethiopian Securities Exchange (ESX) aimed to raise $11.07 million last year to initiate operations, aligning with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s agenda to modernize and liberalize the economy.”

We are thrilled to have exceeded our capital raise target and are encouraged by the strong investor confidence in the long-term prospects of both ESX,” stated Tilahun Kassahun, Chief Executive of ESX.

In the ownership structure of ESX, the Ethiopian government, through Ethiopian Investment Holdings (EIH) and its subsidiaries including Ethiotelecom and Commercial Bank of Ethiopia, will retain a 25% stake, while private and institutional investors will collectively hold a 75% stake.

NGX Group, along with FSD Africa and the Trade and Development Bank Group (TDB), has emerged as a key institutional investor, injecting capital into ESX to facilitate its operationalization.

These strategic foreign investments are crucial in transferring technical expertise, best practices, and fostering long-term strategic partnerships.

“Strategic foreign investments by TDB, FSD Africa, and [the] NGX Group are particularly important in allowing the transfer of technical know-how and best practices as well as other areas of long-term strategic value that we will explore,” Kassahun said.

With NGX’s extensive experience as one of Africa’s largest securities exchanges boasting a market capitalization of ₦58.66 trillion ($41.8 billion), ESX stands to benefit from technical support in structuring the exchange, refining trading regulations, and marketing strategies.

The collaboration has already yielded tangible outcomes, including the development of a comprehensive rule book to govern ESX’s operations.

Moreover, ESX successfully concluded its fundraising campaign with commitments from domestic investors, including 16 local banks, 12 insurance firms, and 17 private entities.

The exchange is poised to launch later this year, thereby enhancing Ethiopia’s attractiveness to foreign investors and stimulating economic growth in the populous Horn of Africa nation.

While Prime Minister Ahmed’s administration has made strides in liberalizing Ethiopia’s economy, state control remains prevalent, limiting private sector participation.

Notably, the absence of investment banks underscores the reliance on commercial banks for capital raising endeavors, signaling the need for further reforms to foster a more diverse and dynamic financial ecosystem.