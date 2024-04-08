Nigerian Government Launches Upgraded Citizens’ Delivery Tracker App

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Federal Government has introduced an upgraded version of the Citizens’ Delivery Tracker App, allowing citizens to monitor the deliverables and key performance indicators (KPIs) of all ministries and provide their feedback. The app, accessible at app.cdcu.gov.ng, is available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple Store.

Hadiza Usman, the Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination and Head of the Central Delivery Coordination Unit (CDCU), announced the launch during an event in Abuja. Usman highlighted that the initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to involving citizens in tracking the government’s management processes.

The development of deliverables and KPIs involved extensive consultations with ministers, permanent secretaries, and technical teams over six weeks. The bilateral sessions focused on aligning ministry mandates with Presidential Priority Areas to determine final deliverables and KPIs.

The Citizens’ Delivery Tracker App allows citizens to access priority programs and projects of the Federal Government on their devices. Usman emphasized that the app underwent upgrades through stakeholder consultations to enhance user experience.

The app enables real-time feedback from citizens on government policies, projects, and programs nationwide. It will continue to evolve to ensure ease of use and maintain effective communication between citizens and the government.

Cynthia Rowe, Development Director of the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office, UK, commended the initiative, emphasizing the importance of trust between governments and citizens. Ifeanyi Peters, Team Lead of the Foreign Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO-PERL), expressed satisfaction with the app’s development.

Obialunanma Nnaobi-Ayodele, Co-Chair of the Open Government Partnership, Nigeria, praised the government’s commitment to citizen engagement and inclusion. Nasir Yammama, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Innovation, demonstrated the functionality of the Citizens Delivery Tracker App during the event.