Menu
Search
Subscribe
Gadgets

Nigerian Government Launches Upgraded Citizens’ Delivery Tracker App

By: Naija247news

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Federal Government has introduced an upgraded version of the Citizens’ Delivery Tracker App, allowing citizens to monitor the deliverables and key performance indicators (KPIs) of all ministries and provide their feedback. The app, accessible at app.cdcu.gov.ng, is available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple Store.

Hadiza Usman, the Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination and Head of the Central Delivery Coordination Unit (CDCU), announced the launch during an event in Abuja. Usman highlighted that the initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to involving citizens in tracking the government’s management processes.

The development of deliverables and KPIs involved extensive consultations with ministers, permanent secretaries, and technical teams over six weeks. The bilateral sessions focused on aligning ministry mandates with Presidential Priority Areas to determine final deliverables and KPIs.

The Citizens’ Delivery Tracker App allows citizens to access priority programs and projects of the Federal Government on their devices. Usman emphasized that the app underwent upgrades through stakeholder consultations to enhance user experience.

The app enables real-time feedback from citizens on government policies, projects, and programs nationwide. It will continue to evolve to ensure ease of use and maintain effective communication between citizens and the government.

Cynthia Rowe, Development Director of the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office, UK, commended the initiative, emphasizing the importance of trust between governments and citizens. Ifeanyi Peters, Team Lead of the Foreign Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO-PERL), expressed satisfaction with the app’s development.

Obialunanma Nnaobi-Ayodele, Co-Chair of the Open Government Partnership, Nigeria, praised the government’s commitment to citizen engagement and inclusion. Nasir Yammama, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Innovation, demonstrated the functionality of the Citizens Delivery Tracker App during the event.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
UAE airline soon to resume Nigeria flights – Festus Keyamo
Next article
Wema Bank Records 196% Growth in Profit Before Tax, Proposes Dividend
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Three children face death penalty for beating 13-year-old classmate to death

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Three children are facing the death...

Police raid Lagos black spots, arrest 303 suspects

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Lagos State Police Command had...

FCT Minister Wike Shuts Down International Conference Centre for Eight-Month Renovation

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, has taken decisive...

FG Commences Testing on Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Plant

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
  The Federal Government has announced the commencement of testing...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Three children face death penalty for beating 13-year-old classmate to death

Regions 0
April 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Three children are facing the death...

Police raid Lagos black spots, arrest 303 suspects

CrimeWatch 0
April 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Lagos State Police Command had...

FCT Minister Wike Shuts Down International Conference Centre for Eight-Month Renovation

North East 0
Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, has taken decisive...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com