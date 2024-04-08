Menu
Nigeria Anticipates $1.05bn Oil-backed Afreximbank Loan Balance Arrival in May

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Nigeria is set to receive a $1.05 billion loan from the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in May this year, as part of a $3.3 billion prepayment facility arranged by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), according to Bloomberg reports.

The funds will be repaid using crude cargoes from the NNPCL.

This follows the disbursement of two-thirds of Africa’s biggest oil producer’s largest syndicated loan in January.

Denys Denya, Afreximbank’s senior executive vice president for Finance, Administration, and Banking, confirmed that the bank has verified the crude availability and anticipates releasing the balance next month.

He stated, “The verification of the crude availability has happened, so we expect in the next month to finalize the release of the balance.

Based on future production, you get the money now.”This balance represents part of a $3.3 billion prepayment scheme planned by the African Export-Import Bank, to be repaid through crude oil shipments from NNPCL.

This syndicated loan, backed by Nigeria’s oil reserves, is poised to provide vital funds to revive the economy and address the shortage of hard currency.

The influx of foreign currency is expected to stabilize the local foreign exchange market, facilitating easier importation of goods and fostering international trade, thereby stimulating economic activity and growth.

