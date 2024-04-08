Menu
My marriage of 20 years is gradually collapsing – Comedian AY opens up

By: OyinyeChukwu Paula

Date:

Comedian and actor Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, has spoken out about the rumors surrounding his marriage with wife Mabel, addressing speculation of discord and infidelity.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on Sunday, AY appeared to acknowledge the rumors, admitting to actions he regrets. He emphasized that he has reached a point where he can no longer share deep personal family issues publicly.

AY cautioned against making assumptions, asserting that staying silent doesn’t equate to weakness. He stressed the importance of protecting his family’s mental health, particularly that of his grown-up daughter, from potentially harmful online content.

While acknowledging his own faults, AY expressed frustration at the spread of false information, affirming that the truth will eventually prevail over lies.

AY and Mabel have been married since November 2008 and are proud parents of two children.

OyinyeChukwu Paula
