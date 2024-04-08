Multichoice Nigeria Defrauded of N7.9 Billion in Controversial Currency Exchange Deal,

Court Documents Reveal

Court documents obtained by PREMIUM TIMES have unveiled a significant fraud case involving Multichoice Nigeria Limited, a prominent satellite television service provider operating across Africa. The documents detail a failed foreign currency exchange deal amounting to a total of N7.9 billion.

The transaction in question implicated several parties, including Akintunde Giwa, a currency exchange broker; JNFX Limited, a currency exchange firm; Ashay Mervyn, a representative of JNFX, and Frontier Financial Technologies Limited.

The case was adjudicated by Stuart Isaacs, acting as a Deputy Judge of the High Court in the Business and Property Courts of England and Wales. The judgment, issued remotely via email, was subsequently released to the National Archives on April 2nd.

According to court records, Multichoice Nigeria had engaged Mr. Giwa and his companies over several years to facilitate the exchange of Naira for dollars. However, the transaction soured when no dollar payments, totaling $16.2 million, were received by Multichoice Nigeria despite payments of N7.9 billion made to Mr. Giwa.

Further investigation revealed that Mr. Mervyn increasingly directed Mr. Giwa to transfer Naira funds to a bank account held by Frontier Limited in Nigeria. Allegations arose that JNFX and Mr. Mervyn failed to fulfill their obligations, resulting in significant financial losses for Multichoice Nigeria.

Interestingly, Mr. Mervyn, a director at Frontier, had been declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged fraudulent activities. Despite this, neither Mr. Mervyn nor Frontier responded to the claims against them during the proceedings.

In its defense, JNFX argued that Mr. Mervyn lacked the authority to represent the company, a claim refuted by the court based on substantial evidence indicating otherwise.

Ultimately, the court ruled in favor of Mr. Giwa, granting summary judgment for his claim of deceit against JNFX and Mr. Mervyn in the sum of N7.9 billion, plus interest. Additionally, the court struck out JNFX’s defense regarding the deceit claim and refused permission to amend JNFX’s defense in this regard.

The judgment underscores the complexities and legal intricacies involved in cases of financial fraud, particularly in the realm of international currency exchange transactions.