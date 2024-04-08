Lagos Terminates Contract with Bridgeway Global Project Limited for Kantagua Market Devt

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

During an inspection of the land allocated for relocating Ikeja Computer Village, Dr. Olajide Babatunde, Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on e-GIS and Urban Development, revealed that the contractual relationship with Bridgeway Global Project Limited for the Kantagua Market development has been terminated.

Babatunde stated, “The contract with Bridgeway Global Project Limited was terminated over two years ago due to non-performance. It is illegal for them or their representatives to collect any fees for the market development after termination.”

He emphasized that the Urban Development Department in the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development now oversees the project. Babatunde warned against paying any fees to Bridgeway and assured refunds to subscribers who paid illegally.

Furthermore, he ordered the arrest and prosecution of eight Bridgeway staff found collecting tolls and fees at the market gate. Gbolahan Oki, General Manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency, warned against environmental infringements and unauthorized road blockages.

Ogunkelu Sylvester, Chairman of the Committee on Physical Planning and Urban Development in the State House of Assembly, and other members conducted a fact-finding mission following a petition from market association leaders. Findings will be reported for further action.