Lifestyle News

JUST IN: Sanwo-Olu names London to Lagos solo driver Tourism Ambassador

By: Iyanuoluwa Lawal

Date:

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has named UK-based Nigerian Pelumi Nubi, who drove from Lagos to London, as Lagos Tourism ambassador.
He said this during his meeting with the travel content creator.

The Governor also offered to cover the cost of the travel, while gifting her a new apartment and a car.

Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Governor Sanwo-Olu, Jubril Gawat announced this in a post on his social media handle.

He wrote: “MOMENT: When Governor of Lagos, Mr @jidesanwoolu named @peluminubi_ as a Lagos Tourism Ambassador, the State will take over her entire bill for the trip, she gets a brand new car, an apartment in Lagos. Pelumi was so overwhelmed.”

Iyanuoluwa Lawal
Iyanuoluwa Lawalhttps://naija247news.com/

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

