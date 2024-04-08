Menu
JUST IN: 60 PDP Rep members threaten to quit PDP, demand Damagum’s resignation

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

o fewer than 60 People’s Democratic Party (PDP) members in the House of Representatives have threatened to leave the party if the Acting National Chairman Umar Ililya Damagum does not resign immediately.
They said he should immediately be replaced by someone from the North Central in line with the constitution of the party among other demands.

The lawmakers accused Damagum of handing over the structure of the leadership of the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Hon Ugochinyere Ikenga, who led five other lawmakers to address reporters at the National Assembly on Monday, delivered the threaton behalf of the 60 PDP lawmakers.

He said the Acting National Chairman, who has been allegedly engaging in anti-party activities, sold the party “for a plate of porridge.”

Ikenga pointed that if President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was not consistent in opposition over the years, he would have not succeeded as President today.

The lawmakers threatened that if these are not met they would leave the PDP and move to join other political parties.

