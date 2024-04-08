Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria

FG declares Tuesday, Wednesday public holidays

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 8, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal Government has declared Tuesday. April 9, and Wednesday, April 10, 2024, as public holidays to mark the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

According to a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Interior, Aishetu Ndayako, on Sunday, April 7, 2024, the declaration was made by the Minister Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

The minister in the statement congratulated all Muslims for the successful completion of the fasting in the holy month of Ramadan.

Tunji-Ojo called on them to imbibe and practise the virtues that entail kindness, love, tolerance, peace, good neighbourliness, and compassion, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him).

The statement reads:

“The Federal Government of Nigeria has declared Tuesday, 9th and Wednesday, 10th April, 2024 as public holidays to mark Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

“The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, congratulates all Muslim Ummah for the successful completion of the fasting in the holy month of Ramadan.

“Tunji-Ojo calls on Muslim Ummmah to imbibe and practise the virtues that entails kindness, love, tolerance, peace, good neighbourliness, compassion as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him).

“He urged Nigerians to continue in the spirit of unity in order to improve and achieve peace and oneness in the country.

“The minister wishes all Muslim Ummah a happy Eid-el-Fitr celebration and prays that the peace, blessings, and favour of Allah be with everyone and our great nation.” (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Suspected cultists kill vigilante member in Rivers
Next article
NDLEA nabs India- bound passenger choked by 80 wraps of cocaine in MMIA, Lagos
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

NDLEA nabs India- bound passenger choked by 80 wraps of cocaine in MMIA, Lagos

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The operatives of the National Drug...

Suspected cultists kill vigilante member in Rivers

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Gunmen suspected to be cultists have...

Lagos state threatens to seal supermarkets over non-disclosure of price tags on products

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Lagos State Government has warned...

Two Nigerians arrested over Australian teenager’s ‘sextortion’ death

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Two men have been arrested in...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NDLEA nabs India- bound passenger choked by 80 wraps of cocaine in MMIA, Lagos

CrimeWatch 0
April 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The operatives of the National Drug...

Suspected cultists kill vigilante member in Rivers

Security News 0
April 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Gunmen suspected to be cultists have...

Lagos state threatens to seal supermarkets over non-disclosure of price tags on products

Nigeria 0
April 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Lagos State Government has warned...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com