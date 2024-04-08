FG declares Tuesday, Wednesday public holidays

April 8, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal Government has declared Tuesday. April 9, and Wednesday, April 10, 2024, as public holidays to mark the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

According to a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Interior, Aishetu Ndayako, on Sunday, April 7, 2024, the declaration was made by the Minister Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

The minister in the statement congratulated all Muslims for the successful completion of the fasting in the holy month of Ramadan.

Tunji-Ojo called on them to imbibe and practise the virtues that entail kindness, love, tolerance, peace, good neighbourliness, and compassion, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him).

The statement reads:

