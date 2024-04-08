FG Commences Testing on Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Plant

The Federal Government has announced the commencement of testing on the 700-megawatt Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Plant, paving the way for the evaluation of electricity from the facility to the national grid. Contrary to some claims, the government clarified that the $1.3 billion project, situated in Niger State, has indeed been connected to the national grid.

Adebayo Adelabu, the Minister of Power, provided these updates in response to industry inquiries. He clarified that the Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Plant, located near the town of Zungeru in Niger State, is a crucial infrastructure project with a capacity to generate 700MW, making it the second-largest hydroelectric plant in Nigeria after the Kainji Dam.

The plant, strategically positioned in the Kaduna River, is projected to generate 2.64 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, meeting nearly 10 percent of Nigeria’s domestic energy needs. Additionally, it offers flood control, irrigation water, and fish breeding facilities.

Adelabu emphasized that the plant’s construction partners, including Chinese firms Sinohydro Corporation Limited and China National Electric Engineering Company, have completed the project. He mentioned that the concession process has been finalized, with Mainstream Energy Limited designated as the concessionaire and current operators of the Kainji and Jabba hydroelectric power plants.

Addressing concerns about the plant’s connectivity to the national grid, Adelabu assured that testing commenced recently, with power generation already underway. He debunked misinformation, affirming that the Zungeru power plant is fully connected to the national grid and capable of evacuating power.

This development underscores the government’s commitment to enhancing power generation capacity in Nigeria and driving economic development in the region. The Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Plant is poised to play a significant role in bolstering Nigeria’s energy sector and supporting sustainable growth.