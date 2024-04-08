Menu
Search
Subscribe
Infrastructure

FG Commences Testing on Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Plant

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Federal Government has announced the commencement of testing on the 700-megawatt Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Plant, paving the way for the evaluation of electricity from the facility to the national grid. Contrary to some claims, the government clarified that the $1.3 billion project, situated in Niger State, has indeed been connected to the national grid.

Adebayo Adelabu, the Minister of Power, provided these updates in response to industry inquiries. He clarified that the Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Plant, located near the town of Zungeru in Niger State, is a crucial infrastructure project with a capacity to generate 700MW, making it the second-largest hydroelectric plant in Nigeria after the Kainji Dam.

The plant, strategically positioned in the Kaduna River, is projected to generate 2.64 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, meeting nearly 10 percent of Nigeria’s domestic energy needs. Additionally, it offers flood control, irrigation water, and fish breeding facilities.

Adelabu emphasized that the plant’s construction partners, including Chinese firms Sinohydro Corporation Limited and China National Electric Engineering Company, have completed the project. He mentioned that the concession process has been finalized, with Mainstream Energy Limited designated as the concessionaire and current operators of the Kainji and Jabba hydroelectric power plants.

Addressing concerns about the plant’s connectivity to the national grid, Adelabu assured that testing commenced recently, with power generation already underway. He debunked misinformation, affirming that the Zungeru power plant is fully connected to the national grid and capable of evacuating power.

This development underscores the government’s commitment to enhancing power generation capacity in Nigeria and driving economic development in the region. The Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Plant is poised to play a significant role in bolstering Nigeria’s energy sector and supporting sustainable growth.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Bayelsa State Governor to Host South-South Governors for Regional Cooperation Discourse
Next article
FCT Minister Wike Shuts Down International Conference Centre for Eight-Month Renovation
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Three children face death penalty for beating 13-year-old classmate to death

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Three children are facing the death...

Police raid Lagos black spots, arrest 303 suspects

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Lagos State Police Command had...

FCT Minister Wike Shuts Down International Conference Centre for Eight-Month Renovation

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, has taken decisive...

Bayelsa State Governor to Host South-South Governors for Regional Cooperation Discourse

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
  Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State will convene a...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Three children face death penalty for beating 13-year-old classmate to death

Regions 0
April 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Three children are facing the death...

Police raid Lagos black spots, arrest 303 suspects

CrimeWatch 0
April 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Lagos State Police Command had...

FCT Minister Wike Shuts Down International Conference Centre for Eight-Month Renovation

North East 0
Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, has taken decisive...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com