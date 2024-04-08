FCT Minister Wike Shuts Down International Conference Centre for Eight-Month Renovation

Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, has taken decisive action by closing down the International Conference Centre (ICC) for a period of eight months due to a lack of maintenance. Following an inspection of the facility, Wike expressed disappointment at its state and promptly canceled all scheduled events and activities.

During the inspection, Wike raised concerns about the choice of an incompetent firm for the maintenance contract of a facility meant for international events. He highlighted recurring issues such as power outages, inadequate cooling systems, and the overall poor condition of the ICC, which have led to embarrassing situations before the international community.

To address these challenges, Wike announced the immediate award of a comprehensive renovation contract to Julius Berger for an eight-month period. He emphasized that the facility will be returned to the Abuja Investment Company Limited after the renovation.

This decision follows Wike’s revocation of the contract previously held by Messrs Integrated Facility Management Services Limited and the subsequent award of the contract to Julius Berger Nigeria Plc for the ICC’s immediate comprehensive renovation.

Wike expressed regret over the deteriorating state of the facility, stressing the importance of upholding international standards. He assured that the rehabilitation process, undertaken in collaboration with Julius Berger and the Abuja Investment Company, will restore the ICC to a standard befitting its international status.

With this proactive approach, Wike aims to ensure that the ICC meets the expectations of both local and international users, reflecting positively on the Federal Capital Territory and Nigeria as a whole.