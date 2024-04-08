Menu
Search
Subscribe
Renewable Energy

“Exploring Nuclear Energy: Nigeria Seeks Sustainable Solutions for Radioactive Waste”

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

As Nigeria delves into the potential of nuclear energy, the West African nation faces a critical challenge: managing radioactive waste.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

While nuclear power offers a consistent, low-carbon alternative to traditional energy sources, it produces waste that remains hazardous for thousands of years.

To address this issue, Nigeria looks to innovative solutions pioneered by countries like Finland.

Finland’s approach involves constructing an underground repository to safely store all nuclear waste generated by its power plants.

For Nigeria, with its abundant uranium resources, nuclear energy presents an enticing opportunity for clean, stable, and cost-effective energy production.

According to reports from the Nigerian Tribune, the NST SuperLAT technology emerges as a promising solution.

This “geological nuclear waste disposal technology” adheres to global regulations by isolating and diluting nuclear waste, mitigating safety and environmental concerns.

Developed by NuclearSAFE Technology co-founder Dr. Jimmy Etti-Williams, the method meets the standards of the International Atomic Energy Agency and addresses fears of accidents, leaks, and security risks.

The SuperLAT system deposits spent nuclear fuel deep underground, effectively containing radioactive waste.

It offers the flexibility to retrieve waste for reuse as fuel in reactors, further enhancing its sustainability credentials.

The technology’s drilling system and engineering design ensure efficient, safe, and secure storage, as highlighted by The Guardian Nigeria.

Dr. Etti-Williams emphasizes the pivotal role of waste management in realizing the benefits of nuclear energy.

He sees NST NuclearSAFE technology as a catalyst for Nigeria’s sustainable development, leveraging the country’s uranium reserves to drive growth across Africa.

With adequate support, this technology promises to enhance safety standards and facilitate progress in nuclear and radiation-related industries.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Africa Data Centres Embarks on Solar Farm Project to Power Facilities with Renewable Energy”
Next article
Sextortion case: Two arrested in Nigeria after Australian boy’s suicide
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

AI could add 1 million tons to copper demand by 2030, says Trafigura

Naija247news Naija247news -
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 8 (Reuters) - Copper demand linked...

Sextortion case: Two arrested in Nigeria after Australian boy’s suicide

Naija247news Naija247news -
Two people have been arrested in Nigeria over an...

“Africa Data Centres Embarks on Solar Farm Project to Power Facilities with Renewable Energy”

Naija247news Naija247news -
Africa Data Centres, in collaboration with independent power producer...

Nigerian Equities Market Faces Concerns Amid Bank Recapitalisation

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
The Nigerian equities market experienced its third consecutive weekly...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

AI could add 1 million tons to copper demand by 2030, says Trafigura

AI 0
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 8 (Reuters) - Copper demand linked...

Sextortion case: Two arrested in Nigeria after Australian boy’s suicide

Nigeria Diaspora News 0
Two people have been arrested in Nigeria over an...

“Africa Data Centres Embarks on Solar Farm Project to Power Facilities with Renewable Energy”

Big Tech 0
Africa Data Centres, in collaboration with independent power producer...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com