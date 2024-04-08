Edo Chief Judge swears in 38-yr-old Omobayo as Deputy Gov

Edo State Chief Judge, Justice Daniel Okungbowa has sworn in Omobayo Godwin, 37, as the new deputy governor of the state.

Omobayo was appointed by Governor Godwin Obaseki immediately after the impeachment of Philip Shaibu on Monday.

Recall the Edo State House of Assembly, on Monday, impeached the embattled deputy governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu.

The impeachment followed the adoption of the report of the seven-man investigative panel set up by the Assembly to probe allegations of misconduct against Shaibu.

The impeachment proceedings culminated in a dramatic vote that saw Shaibu ousted from his position. The proceedings were initiated earlier this week. A few hours later, Omobayo Godwins was sworn in to replace Shaibu.

It’s descent to dictatorship — Shaibu

Reacting against his impeachment Philip Shaibu, in a video on his X platform, opined: “It is with heavy heart yet a resolute spirit that I come before you to address the recent events that have unfolded within our dear state.

“I denounce in strongest terms the illegal impeachment by the Edo state House of Assembly over trumped-up charges. This is not just an attack on me as an individual but on the very democratic principles that we hold dear.

“It’s a dangerous descent into dictatorship, a threat to the foundation of our democracy. Let it be clear that this impeachment was hatched because of my ambition to contest the Edo governorship election 2024 under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.”

Meet Deputy Governor Omobayo Godwins

The 38-year-old has a B.Eng Degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering and an MSc in Public Administration from the University of Benin, UNIBEN.

Godwins is a registered member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, NSE, and the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria, COREN.

Before his new appointment, he served as a Senior Maintenance Engineer at Dresser Wayne West Africa Limited. He cut his professional teeth in the operations in the South-South area, providing top-notch services and growing the business in the region.

He has also been active in politics in his local government, building bridges of trust with the people and mobilising them for common causes. Omobayo has been said to break political barriers to the chagrin of his opponents.