DJ Cuppy’s video of hit song “Wale” sparks new love conversation

Afrobeats royalty DJ Cuppy, also known as Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, has unveiled a fresh music video for her 2020 single, “Wale”.

This cinematic production has stirred conversations among fans, prompting speculation about a potential new romantic interest in Cuppy’s life.

With lyrics like “Sho ma bami dele?” translating to “Are you coming back home with me?”, listeners are left curious about the intended recipient. Could Cuppy be hinting at introducing her mystery man to the world? Only time will unveil the truth.

Some interpret the song as an expression of Cuppy’s romantic frustrations and her quest for genuine love, as she seeks a partner who will “follow her home”, as depicted in the Yoruba lyrics of the track.

Following her past relationship woes, including an engagement to Ryan Taylor and dalliances with stars like Asa Asika, Anthony Joshua, Victor Anichebe, and Fireboy DML, Cuppy’s love life has been a subject of keen interest.

For now, fans can revel in the resurgence of this captivating track as Cuppy treats them to yet another music video from her 2020 hit album, “Original Copy”.