Menu
Search
Subscribe
Music

DJ Cuppy’s video of hit song “Wale” sparks new love conversation

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

Afrobeats royalty DJ Cuppy, also known as Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, has unveiled a fresh music video for her 2020 single, “Wale”.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This cinematic production has stirred conversations among fans, prompting speculation about a potential new romantic interest in Cuppy’s life.

With lyrics like “Sho ma bami dele?” translating to “Are you coming back home with me?”, listeners are left curious about the intended recipient. Could Cuppy be hinting at introducing her mystery man to the world? Only time will unveil the truth.

Some interpret the song as an expression of Cuppy’s romantic frustrations and her quest for genuine love, as she seeks a partner who will “follow her home”, as depicted in the Yoruba lyrics of the track.

Following her past relationship woes, including an engagement to Ryan Taylor and dalliances with stars like Asa Asika, Anthony Joshua, Victor Anichebe, and Fireboy DML, Cuppy’s love life has been a subject of keen interest.

For now, fans can revel in the resurgence of this captivating track as Cuppy treats them to yet another music video from her 2020 hit album, “Original Copy”.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
My marriage of 20 years is gradually collapsing – Comedian AY opens up
Next article
Friendship Turned Sour: Hilda Baci and Ama Reginald’s Falling Out Sparks Rumors
Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

NIgeria to Launch Three New National Identity Cards in May, Targets 104 Million Citizens

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
NIMC Unveils Bank-Enabled, Social Intervention, and ECOWAS National...

Battle for party leadership: Ayu keeps PDP in suspense

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is in a fix...

Wadume freed from prisons

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Authorities of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) last...

Multichoice Nigeria Defrauded of N7.9 Billion in Controversial Currency Exchange Deal,

The Editor The Editor -
Court Documents Reveal Court documents obtained by PREMIUM TIMES...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NIgeria to Launch Three New National Identity Cards in May, Targets 104 Million Citizens

Analysis 0
NIMC Unveils Bank-Enabled, Social Intervention, and ECOWAS National...

Battle for party leadership: Ayu keeps PDP in suspense

Political parties 0
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is in a fix...

Wadume freed from prisons

CrimeWatch 0
Authorities of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) last...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com