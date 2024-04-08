CBN Continues Dollar Sales to BDCs for 3rd Consecutive Month at N1,101/$1

In a bid to maintain stability in the foreign exchange (FX) market, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced its third consecutive month of dollar sales to Bureaux De Change (BDC) operators.

The CBN outlined the details of the latest intervention in a letter to the President of the Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON). Under this intervention, each of the 1,588 participating BDCs will receive $10,000 at a fixed rate of N1101 per US dollar.

BDCs are authorized to sell these dollars to eligible end-users with a spread capped at 1.5 percent above the purchase price from the CBN, approximately N1,116.15 per dollar, limiting potential profits on each transaction.

The CBN instructed eligible BDCs to immediately commence payment of the Naira equivalent for their dollar allocation, providing specific CBN Naira Deposit Account Numbers for payment facilitation.

Following payment, BDCs are required to submit payment confirmation and necessary documentation to their designated CBN branch to receive their dollar allocation.

The CBN reiterated the importance of BDCs adhering to established rules and regulations, emphasizing transparency and responsible conduct within the FX market.

An official of the CBN highlighted that the continued dollar sales aim to address potential FX shortages at the retail level, stabilize the exchange rate, and improve FX accessibility for individuals and small businesses.

While the fixed exchange rate and limited spread offer predictability for BDCs, concerns have been raised about potential currency manipulation and long-term sustainability of these interventions.

Dr. Wahab Balogun, CEO of Ambosit Capital Managers, expressed concerns over artificial manipulation of the exchange rate and depletion of foreign exchange reserves. He proposed a more flexible exchange rate determined by market forces as a sustainable long-term solution.

The effectiveness of these interventions and their impact on the Nigerian economy will be crucially evaluated in the coming months.