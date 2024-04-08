Menu
BREAKING: Ex-militant leader Egberipapa whisked away, two loyalists killed in Rivers

By: Naija247news

Date:

Gunmen dressed in army uniform have abducted a popular ex-militant leader, High Chief Sobomabo Jackrich, aka, Egberipapa, from his Usokun country home in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State.
Sources close to the ex-militant leader said the gunmen stormed his home around 3am on Monday, killed two of his lieutenants and took him away to an unknown place.

One of the sources, however, believed that the operation was carried out by the military adding that some army branded vehicles, including an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) were used for the operation.

Details Shortly…

