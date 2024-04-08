Bayelsa State Governor to Host South-South Governors for Regional Cooperation Discourse

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State will convene a gathering of Governors from Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Edo, and Delta States on Tuesday to discuss regional cooperation and reintegration. The meeting, facilitated under the umbrella of the BRACED Commission, will take place in Yenagoa, the capital of Bayelsa State.

BRACED, which stands for Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Edo, and Delta, aims to foster collaboration among the South-South states for economic and social development.

Dr. Piriye Keyaramo, the pioneer Chairman of the Board of Trustees of BRACED Tourism Promotion and Development Initiative (BTPDI), disclosed this during a conversation with reporters in Yenagoa. Keyaramo, who previously served as the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Douye Diri on Tourism, also advocated for the establishment of a South-South Tourism Development Fund.

He emphasized the importance of such a fund in driving tourism growth while ensuring sustainable development and preservation of the region’s cultural heritage and natural assets. Keyaramo suggested that regional funding could come from both the private and public sectors to support various initiatives aimed at transforming destinations and improving residents’ quality of life.

Highlighting the significance of regional cooperation, Keyaramo stated that it could facilitate trade, capital flow, and the exchange of ideas, ultimately enhancing the region’s economic competitiveness. He underscored the need for genuine cooperation among states to achieve common developmental goals.

Amb. Joe Keshi, the Director General of the BRACED Commission, also hinted at the forthcoming BRACED Commission Council meeting in Yenagoa. The meeting aims to assess ongoing efforts to revitalize the commission and promote regional cooperation and integration in the South-South region.

Keshi previously emphasized the commission’s focus on sectors such as agriculture, education, environment, power, security, and sports empowerment for youth. He urged prompt action to address challenges hindering the commission’s effectiveness in advancing the region’s economic objectives.