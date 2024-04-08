Menu
“Africa Data Centres Embarks on Solar Farm Project to Power Facilities with Renewable Energy”

By: Naija247news

Date:

Africa Data Centres, in collaboration with independent power producer DPA SA, has initiated the construction of a solar farm in South Africa, marking a significant step towards supplying its facilities with sustainable energy.

The project, announced on Monday, aims to address the energy-intensive nature of data centres while meeting the surging demand for faster computing services from banks and telecoms firms across Africa.

The burgeoning market for data centres has been fueled by increasing connectivity needs, particularly in key locations like South Africa, supported by submarine communication cables.

However, frequent power outages in the country have necessitated additional expenses for backup power solutions.

The first phase of Africa Data Centres’ initiative involves the construction of a 12-megawatt solar farm in the Free State province, earmarked to power its data centres in Cape Town.

Subsequent phases will extend to facilities in Johannesburg, according to CEO Tesh Durvasula.

Durvasula emphasized the company’s commitment to addressing the energy challenges faced by data centres globally, highlighting the importance of transitioning to renewable energy sources to ease pressure on the local grid.

The solar farm project stems from a 20-year power purchase agreement signed in March 2023 with DPA SA, a subsidiary of the French utility EDF, aimed at addressing South Africa’s energy crisis.

