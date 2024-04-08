11 killed, 24 injured in Edo road accidents

April 8, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Edo State Command of the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, said no fewer than 11 persons were killed in road accidents across the state in the month of March, 2024.

The sector commander in the state, Paul Okpe,

disclosed this to newsmen in Benin City while speaking on road crashes in the state.

Okpe said 11 persons died in the eight accidents that occurred across the state in the period under review.

He added that 24 persons were injured while others escaped unhurt in the accidents.

He attributed most of the crashes to break failure, overspending, drunkenness, use of phone, route violation and among others.

The sector commander, while noting that the command is stepping up campaign against traffic violations in the state, however, advised motorists to adhere to traffic rules in order to avoid overloading, over speeding, drunk driving, night driving and use of phones.

He also called on motorists to imbibe the culture of safety with a view to reducing accidents on the road.(www.naija247news.com).