Why ex governors should partner incumbents – Ohakim

Former Imo State Governor Advocates for Collaboration Between Incumbents and Former Executives for Improved Governance

In a keynote address delivered at the 2024 synod of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) Dioceses of Lake, Oguta, former Imo State Governor, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, emphasized the importance of collaboration between former and incumbent state executives for the benefit of governance continuity and improved development outcomes.

Ohakim stressed the significance of a seamless transition between administrations, noting that it fosters sustainability and enhances the delivery of democratic dividends to citizens. He cited examples from his tenure and subsequent administrations, highlighting the disruptions caused by inadequate handover processes.

Reflecting on his tenure, Ohakim outlined his administration’s achievements, including significant employment opportunities created through various initiatives. However, he lamented the negative impact of his premature exit from office and the subsequent discontinuation of ongoing projects, such as the Imo Free Way road project and the Oguta Wonder Lake project.

Ohakim expressed optimism about the incumbent governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, applauding his receptiveness to advice and commitment to continuity. He underscored the importance of leveraging past experiences to avoid past mistakes and maximize development efforts.

In conclusion, Ohakim reiterated the need for sustained collaboration and dialogue between former and current leaders to ensure the realization of development goals and the prosperity of Imo State.