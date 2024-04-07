Menu
Search
Subscribe
South East

Why ex governors should partner incumbents – Ohakim

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

Former Imo State Governor Advocates for Collaboration Between Incumbents and Former Executives for Improved Governance

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a keynote address delivered at the 2024 synod of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) Dioceses of Lake, Oguta, former Imo State Governor, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, emphasized the importance of collaboration between former and incumbent state executives for the benefit of governance continuity and improved development outcomes.

Ohakim stressed the significance of a seamless transition between administrations, noting that it fosters sustainability and enhances the delivery of democratic dividends to citizens. He cited examples from his tenure and subsequent administrations, highlighting the disruptions caused by inadequate handover processes.

Reflecting on his tenure, Ohakim outlined his administration’s achievements, including significant employment opportunities created through various initiatives. However, he lamented the negative impact of his premature exit from office and the subsequent discontinuation of ongoing projects, such as the Imo Free Way road project and the Oguta Wonder Lake project.

Ohakim expressed optimism about the incumbent governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, applauding his receptiveness to advice and commitment to continuity. He underscored the importance of leveraging past experiences to avoid past mistakes and maximize development efforts.

In conclusion, Ohakim reiterated the need for sustained collaboration and dialogue between former and current leaders to ensure the realization of development goals and the prosperity of Imo State.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Federal Government Fully Funded Third Mainland Bridge Rehabilitation, Says Minister Umahi
Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Federal Government Fully Funded Third Mainland Bridge Rehabilitation, Says Minister Umahi

Adeniyi Kurt Adeniyi Kurt -
The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has clarified that...

Sultan of Sokoto Calls for Observance of Shawwal Crescent on Monday

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
  The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian...

Peter Obi Ask Tinubu Administration for Urgent Healthcare Investments in Nigeria

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
As Nigeria observed World Health Day alongside the global...

“President Tinubu Commends South East Leaders’ Commitment to Development and Peace”

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
  President Bola Tinubu has praised the leaders of the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Federal Government Fully Funded Third Mainland Bridge Rehabilitation, Says Minister Umahi

Infrastructure 0
The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has clarified that...

Sultan of Sokoto Calls for Observance of Shawwal Crescent on Monday

Sermons & Preaching 0
  The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian...

Peter Obi Ask Tinubu Administration for Urgent Healthcare Investments in Nigeria

Political parties 0
As Nigeria observed World Health Day alongside the global...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com