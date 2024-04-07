Menu
Infrastructure

We Signed $2.3 Billion Electricity Deal with Germany for Nigeria’s Power Sector Transformation – Adelabu

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

 

Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, revealed during a weekend briefing the rationale behind the Federal Government’s collaboration with the German Government in a $2.3 billion electricity deal. The initiative aims to revamp Nigeria’s transmission and distribution sector, ushering in a transformative era.

Adelabu attributed the project’s delayed commencement to the global economic impact of COVID-19, compounded by the unfortunate passing of the project’s architect, former Chief of Staff Malam Abba Kyari. Subsequently, the transition to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration paved the way for project reevaluation.

Detailing the project’s progress, Adelabu outlined its two-phase structure, with significant strides made during the pilot phase post-transition. Notably, discussions during the African Business Summit in Germany and subsequent bilateral talks underscored mutual benefits, leading to the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and an acceleration agreement.

Subsequent milestones included the signing of an affiliation agreement at COP 28 in Dubai, setting the stage for project analysis. Adelabu highlighted achievements such as the offshore importation, installation, and commissioning of power transformers and mobile substations as part of the Proof of Concept (POC).

Five out of ten transformers and three out of ten mobile substations have been installed and commissioned, marking tangible progress. Adelabu expressed confidence in the project’s impact, emphasizing its potential to strengthen Nigeria’s transmission network, mitigate grid collapse, and enhance energy reliability.

With the successful pilot phase, Adelabu affirmed the project’s unwavering momentum towards subsequent phases, emphasizing the critical role in bolstering transmission capacity and fortifying infrastructure resilience.

Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

