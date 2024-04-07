Sultan of Sokoto Calls for Observance of Shawwal Crescent on Monday

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Muhammad Abubakar, has urged the Muslim Ummah to watch for the crescent of Shawwal 1445AH starting from Monday.

This announcement was made in a statement on Sunday by the Secretary-General of NSCIA, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede.

Oloyede explained that if the moon is sighted on Monday, the Sultan will officially declare Tuesday as the 1st of Shawwal and the day of ‘Idul Fitr. However, if the crescent is not sighted on Monday, then Wednesday, 10th April 2024, will automatically become the day of ‘Idul Fitr.

The statement emphasized the significance of Ramadan and reminded Muslims about Zakatul Fitr, a compulsory food levy meant to be given to the less privileged in society.

It further urged Muslims to diligently observe the tradition of searching for the crescent of Shawwal on the 29th of Ramadan, emphasizing the importance of prayer for peace, security, and development in Nigeria.

The statement concluded by extending advance greetings for ‘Idul Fitr and advising Muslims across the country to await the official announcement by His Eminence, the President-General of NSCIA, on the night of Monday, 8th of April 2024.