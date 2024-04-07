Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sermons & Preaching

Sultan of Sokoto Calls for Observance of Shawwal Crescent on Monday

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Muhammad Abubakar, has urged the Muslim Ummah to watch for the crescent of Shawwal 1445AH starting from Monday.

This announcement was made in a statement on Sunday by the Secretary-General of NSCIA, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede.

Oloyede explained that if the moon is sighted on Monday, the Sultan will officially declare Tuesday as the 1st of Shawwal and the day of ‘Idul Fitr. However, if the crescent is not sighted on Monday, then Wednesday, 10th April 2024, will automatically become the day of ‘Idul Fitr.

The statement emphasized the significance of Ramadan and reminded Muslims about Zakatul Fitr, a compulsory food levy meant to be given to the less privileged in society.

It further urged Muslims to diligently observe the tradition of searching for the crescent of Shawwal on the 29th of Ramadan, emphasizing the importance of prayer for peace, security, and development in Nigeria.

The statement concluded by extending advance greetings for ‘Idul Fitr and advising Muslims across the country to await the official announcement by His Eminence, the President-General of NSCIA, on the night of Monday, 8th of April 2024.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Peter Obi Ask Tinubu Administration for Urgent Healthcare Investments in Nigeria
Next article
Federal Government Fully Funded Third Mainland Bridge Rehabilitation, Says Minister Umahi
Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Why ex governors should partner incumbents – Ohakim

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
Former Imo State Governor Advocates for Collaboration Between Incumbents...

Federal Government Fully Funded Third Mainland Bridge Rehabilitation, Says Minister Umahi

Adeniyi Kurt Adeniyi Kurt -
The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has clarified that...

Peter Obi Ask Tinubu Administration for Urgent Healthcare Investments in Nigeria

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
As Nigeria observed World Health Day alongside the global...

“President Tinubu Commends South East Leaders’ Commitment to Development and Peace”

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
  President Bola Tinubu has praised the leaders of the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Why ex governors should partner incumbents – Ohakim

South East 0
Former Imo State Governor Advocates for Collaboration Between Incumbents...

Federal Government Fully Funded Third Mainland Bridge Rehabilitation, Says Minister Umahi

Infrastructure 0
The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has clarified that...

Peter Obi Ask Tinubu Administration for Urgent Healthcare Investments in Nigeria

Political parties 0
As Nigeria observed World Health Day alongside the global...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com