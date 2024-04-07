“State Governors to Finalize Decision on State Police Within Four Weeks”

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Director-General of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Asishana Okauru, revealed in an exclusive interview with our reporters that the remaining 20 state governors are expected to submit their decisions on the proposed establishment of state police within the next four weeks.

Earlier, 16 state governors had voiced their support for the creation of state police as a solution to the widespread insecurity across the country. This support was confirmed by Stanley Nwkocha, the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice-President on Media and Communication, following discussions held at a meeting of the National Economic Council.

During the 140th meeting of the NEC held on March 21, 2024, reports on the state policing initiative were received from the 16 governors who had already submitted their feedback.

Nwkocha emphasized that the expectation is for all 36 states to express their support for the establishment of state police. Okauru reiterated this sentiment, confirming that there is a unanimous consensus among the governors in favor of state police.

He clarified that the delay in submission from the remaining 20 governors does not indicate a lack of support, but rather reflects the ongoing process of compiling and submitting their reports, which is expected to be completed within the coming weeks.

Regarding concerns about funding for state police, Okauru highlighted the need for innovative funding solutions and emphasized that funding challenges exist irrespective of whether policing is managed centrally or at the state level.

The push for state police gained momentum following President Bola Tinubu’s agreement on the necessity of its establishment during a meeting with governors at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on February 15, 2024.

In response to the escalating insecurity, the Federal Government had set up a committee in February to explore the creation of state police. The House of Representatives Committee on Constitution Review is also actively engaging in discussions on the State Police Bill and related legislation.

A security expert, Akin Adeyi, expressed optimism about the potential success of state police, suggesting that the revenue generated from the removal of fuel subsidy could be allocated to fund this initiative.

However, Kabir Adamu, founder of Beacon Consulting, raised concerns about the risks associated with granting governors control over policing, cautioning against the potential for abuse of power.

On the other hand, Professor Evelyn Yusuf of Kaduna State University emphasized the importance of state police in addressing security challenges, provided there are safeguards in place to prevent misuse of authority.

As discussions and deliberations continue, stakeholders are hopeful that the establishment of state police will enhance security and contribute to the overall safety and well-being of Nigerians.