“Sokoto State Faces Water Scarcity: Government Takes Action”

By: Naija247news

Date:

Sokoto, one of the densely populated state capitals in the North, is grappling with acute water shortage amid increased rural-urban migration and the influx of internally displaced persons (IDPs) due to insecurity in the northwest.

The scarcity of potable water in the state metropolis has become a pressing concern for residents.

Despite substantial investments by successive administrations, water availability remains a challenge, leading to a thriving business for water vendors, particularly dominated by individuals from neighboring Niger Republic.

Residents in various areas of the capital purchase water at varying prices, with the average household consuming an estimated 220 liters daily.

Residents like Alhaji Sidi Umar of Digar Agere lament the politicization of the water scarcity issue, highlighting difficulties in accessing authorities due to perceived political motives.

However, the government, through Commissioner for Water Resources Yusuf Maccido, has responded by initiating efforts to address the crisis.

The government has commenced the overhaul of broken-down pumping machines, dredging of earth dams, and distribution of water tankers to alleviate the situation.

Governor Ahmad Aliyu has shown personal concern and has formed a committee to tackle the issue, releasing resources to expedite the process.

The government emphasized the government's commitment to implementing long-term solutions, including the rehabilitation of water supply systems and harnessing the potential of dams for hydroelectric power generation.

Despite challenges such as sabotage and erratic power supply, the government aims to fulfill its promise of providing potable water to residents.

While some residents resort to drilling boreholes, concerns about waterborne diseases persist, highlighting the urgency of resolving the water scarcity issue.

Governor Aliyu’s pledge to address the problem remains a focal point, with efforts underway to ensure access to clean water for all residents of Sokoto.

