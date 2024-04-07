Menu
Cases & Trials

SERAP Sues Senate President Over Alleged N3.7trn Budget Padding and Whistleblower Suspension

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

 

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has initiated legal action against Senate President, Mr. Godswill Akpabio, regarding the alleged failure to refer the N3.7 trillion budget padding to appropriate anti-corruption agencies and the suspension of Senator Abdul Ningi, the whistleblower.

In a lawsuit filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja, SERAP seeks an order of mandamus to compel Mr. Akpabio to refer the alleged budget padding for investigation and prosecution. Additionally, SERAP demands Mr. Akpabio to ensure Ningi’s immediate reinstatement and implement transparency measures for constituency project funds.

SERAP argues that addressing these issues is crucial for public interest, accountability, and transparency. The organization highlights the legal obligations under the Nigerian Constitution and international conventions to combat corruption and protect whistleblowers.

Senator Ningi’s disclosures regarding budget irregularities underscore the need for investigation and accountability, as highlighted by BudgIT’s findings on budget insertions. SERAP emphasizes the importance of upholding legal commitments to prevent corruption and ensure effective resource management.

The lawsuit aims to hold accountable those responsible for budget padding and protect whistleblowers, ultimately promoting good governance and public trust. No hearing date has been set yet for the suit.

Delta Youth Group Urges Timothy Ezue to Run for Isoko North LG Chairmanship
We Signed $2.3 Billion Electricity Deal with Germany for Nigeria’s Power Sector Transformation – Adelabu
Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com