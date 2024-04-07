“Senator Kwakwanso Positions NNPP as Viable Alternative to APC and PDP at National Convention”

Senator Rabi’u Kwakwanso, the presidential candidate for the 2023 elections and the national leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), has positioned the party as a viable alternative to the “failed Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the faltering All Progressives Congress (APC).”

Kwakwanso, a former Defence Minister, stressed Nigeria’s abundance of resources and manpower to tackle insecurity effectively. He assured that the NNPP would bring about transformative change for both citizens and the nation at large.

Speaking at the party’s national convention held at the A-Class Event Centre in Maitama, Abuja, Kwakwanso highlighted the appointment of Ajuji Ahmed as the acting national chairman and the approval of the party’s constitution, slogan, and logo during the gathering attended by National Executive Committee (NEC) members, state chairpersons, federal and state lawmakers.

Drawing parallels between the ruling APC and the PDP, Kwakwanso likened them to birds of a feather, suggesting that both have inflicted significant suffering on Nigerians through unpopular and inhumane policies. He declared the PDP as already failed and the APC as currently faltering.

In contrast, he underscored the NNPP’s burgeoning presence as a political force in Nigeria, emphasizing its recognition of education’s role in poverty alleviation and ensuring the security of lives and property.

Kwakwanso stated, “The NNPP today is the fastest growing party in this country and is the only hope for a better future. Our party prioritizes unity, fairness, and internal democracy, ensuring that every member has the opportunity to thrive.”

Addressing the issue of insecurity, Kwakwanso, a former Chief Security Officer of Kano State, expressed confidence in Nigeria’s capability to protect its citizens with the adequate resources and manpower available.

He concluded by expressing gratitude for being chosen as the national leader of the NNPP, pledging to dedicate himself to the party’s growth and success.

Meanwhile, Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, acknowledged the support received during campaigns and legal battles, highlighting NNPP’s status as the third-largest party in Nigeria, with a substantial presence in federal and state legislatures, as well as executive positions.