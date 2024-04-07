“President Tinubu Commends South East Leaders’ Commitment to Development and Peace”

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

President Bola Tinubu has praised the leaders of the South East region for their collective efforts in driving development, promoting peace, and upholding democratic governance. Speaking at the burial ceremony of Deaconess Theresa Omoke JP, the mother of Barr. Chioma Nweze, Senior Special Assistant on Community Engagement, South East, Tinubu applauded the region’s leaders for leveraging their experience, knowledge, and networks to advance developmental goals.

Represented by the Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, Tinubu specifically acknowledged the contributions of Ebonyi State Governor, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru, in enhancing peace and security in the state while fostering its development.

In a statement released by the Special Adviser (Media) to the Minister, Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji, President Tinubu condoled with the Omoke family, describing the late Deaconess Theresa Omoke as an icon who made significant contributions to humanity. He urged the family to find solace in her remarkable achievements.

Addressing misconceptions regarding the funding of the Third Mainland Bridge rehabilitation in Lagos, Umahi clarified that the project was undertaken by the Federal Government, not the Lagos State Government, under the directive of President Tinubu. He emphasized that the funding was entirely provided by the President through the Ministry of Works.

Umahi also expressed gratitude to the South East leaders and people for their support towards President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope administration. He announced plans for a public appreciation event to acknowledge the President’s agenda and the region’s solidarity with it.

During the event, Governor Nwifuru praised President Tinubu for his inclusive governance and fatherly approach to all states in the federation. He extended condolences to the Omoke family and pledged to immortalize Deaconess Theresa Omoke’s legacy by constructing a pavilion in her honor and naming a road after her.