Photos: Sanwo-Olu’s daughter, Modupeoreoluwa ties knot in Lagos

By: Naija247news

Date:

Daughter of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Modupeorelouwa, has tied the knot with her beau, Oladele, in a grand ceremony.

The white wedding, which took place a week after their traditional wedding, was held at the prestigious Cathedral Church of Christ in Lagos. The Anglican Bishop of Lagos, Rt. Revd. Ifedola Okupevi, presided over the solemnization of the holy matrimony.

The wedding was attended by dignitaries, including Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Remi Tinubu; Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State; Senator Hope Uzodimma of Imo State; Dr. Alex Otti of Abia State; Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State; Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State; and former Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, among others.

