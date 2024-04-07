Menu
News Analysis

Petrol shortage: NNPC warns against panic-buying, boosts supply

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

NNPC Limited Addresses Petrol Shortage in Lagos

NNPC Limited, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, has taken decisive steps to alleviate the ongoing petrol shortage in Lagos and its surrounding areas.

According to a statement released by Olufemi Soneye, the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPC Limited, the retail arm of the company has successfully addressed the issue, assuring the public that normalcy will soon be restored in the affected areas.

Soneye stated, “NNPC Limited wishes to inform the general public that the recent tightness in Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) supply observed in some filling stations in Lagos was due to an issue in one of the depots in the area.”

He added, “NNPC Retail Limited, our retail arm, has promptly resolved the issue, and starting from tomorrow, the situation is expected to return to normal within the affected area.”

Furthermore, NNPC Limited urged motorists in Lagos to refrain from panic buying of PMS, emphasizing that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure a consistent supply of petroleum products in the region.

Subsequent investigations by Sunday Vanguard on the matter revealed that many depots were actively engaged in lifting operations, while filling stations stocked with commercial supplies remained open to cater to the needs of motorists and other consumers.

Joseph Adam
Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

