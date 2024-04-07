Peter Obi is free to leave Labour Party, says NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has reaffirmed its commitment to oust Julius Abure from his position as the national chairman of the Labour Party, vowing to persist until he is removed from office.

In an interview with Naija247news, NLC spokesperson Benson Upah emphasized that despite the controversial national convention that saw Abure reinstated, the NLC refuses to acknowledge his leadership as legitimate.

“Our stance on this matter remains unchanged. Abure holds no recognition from us. It’s not about removal; to us, he simply does not hold any standing,” Upah stated firmly.

This development arises amid calls for the resignation of Abure and NLC President Joe Ajaero by a group of retired workers known as the Lagos Assembly of Labour Veterans and Trade Unionists, citing their ongoing leadership conflict.

Furthermore, tension has escalated between the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and its leadership over the handling of the convention in Nnewi, Anambra State. Obi expressed his dissatisfaction during an X (formerly Twitter) Space session organized by Parallel Facts, highlighting his absence from the convention due to the leadership’s failure to heed his call for broader consultation.

Speculation has swirled around Obi’s potential departure from the LP, despite being assured of the 2027 ticket at the convention. However, Upah asserted that Obi’s decision regarding his party affiliation is his own prerogative, emphasizing that the NLC will not impede his choice.

“The decision to stay or leave the party rests solely with Mr. Obi. If he opts to depart, that is his decision. We cannot pass judgment on him for it. Yet, if he opts to stay, Peter Obi is undoubtedly a valuable asset. That is where we stand,” Upah concluded.