 Peter Obi Commits to Labour Party Amid Exit Rumors

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Amidst internal strife within the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, has reaffirmed his dedication to the party, dismissing speculations of an imminent departure.

Obi emphasized that despite the ongoing crisis within the party, he has no plans of leaving anytime soon. Furthermore, he stated that he is not driven by desperation to become Nigeria’s President at any point in his life.

Addressing journalists in Bauchi on Sunday after commissioning a hand pump for water supply in Sabon Layi community, a suburb of Bauchi metropolis, Obi stressed the importance of focusing on improving the living standards and conditions of Nigerians rather than engaging in political discussions.

Regarding the internal crisis within the LP, Obi characterized it as a typical in-house issue that will be resolved amicably within the party as a family. He reiterated his unwavering commitment to the LP, emphasizing his advocacy for peace and unity within the party.

Obi underscored his belief in doing what is right and his personal involvement in addressing issues, highlighting his decision to attend the event in person rather than delegating representation.