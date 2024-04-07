Peter Obi Ask Tinubu Administration for Urgent Healthcare Investments in Nigeria

As Nigeria observed World Health Day alongside the global community, Labour Party’s Presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, lamented the dismal state of the country’s healthcare sector, emphasizing the urgent need for robust investments to enhance the well-being of Nigerians.

Obi highlighted Nigeria’s persistently inadequate investment in healthcare, resulting in dire consequences such as the nation’s low ranking in global health system assessments. With Nigeria placed 14th out of 18 countries with poor health systems and ranking 157th out of 167 countries in health system measurements, Obi underscored the pressing need for substantial financial commitments to address these challenges.

In a statement shared on his X platform – @PeterObi, Obi criticized the insufficient budget allocation of N1.3 trillion to the health sector, which falls short of the 15 percent commitment outlined in the 2001 Abuja Declaration. He stressed the imperative of aggressive investments to uplift the lives of citizens and curb the prevalent trend of health tourism, which drains billions of dollars annually from Nigeria’s economy.

Emphasizing the importance of redirecting resources towards critical sectors like healthcare, education, and poverty alleviation, Obi urged leaders to prioritize human development for the nation’s advancement. He envisioned a New Nigeria characterized by a healthy and productive population, achievable through strategic investments in healthcare infrastructure and services.

On World Health Day, Obi urged reflection on Nigeria’s healthcare challenges and called for concerted efforts to strengthen the primary healthcare sector, reduce infant mortality rates, and improve life expectancy. He highlighted the increasing unaffordability of healthcare for many Nigerians due to exorbitant costs, underscoring the urgent need for comprehensive healthcare reforms to ensure universal access to quality healthcare services.