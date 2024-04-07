PENGASSAN Condemns Surge in Child Kidnappings, Calls for Immediate Action

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has expressed grave concern over the alarming increase in child kidnapping incidents across the country. During their National Executive Council meeting in Abuja, PENGASSAN President Festus Osifo emphasized the urgent need for collective action against these atrocious acts.

Osifo highlighted the recent abduction of hundreds of school children in Kaduna State as a distressing reminder of the crisis facing the nation. He condemned the relentless targeting of educational institutions, stressing that such acts aim to silence voices, thwart dreams, and hinder national progress.

The association called for swift and decisive action from the government and law enforcement agencies to bring the perpetrators to justice. Osifo also urged the international community to provide support in combating this growing menace.

While external assistance is essential, PENGASSAN emphasized the importance of addressing the root causes of the crisis within Nigerian society. They advocated for a holistic approach that tackles issues like poverty, unemployment, and socio-economic inequality, which contribute to vulnerability to criminal activities.

PENGASSAN emphasized the need to prioritize the protection of educational institutions and communities, calling for increased security measures and comprehensive safety strategies. They also emphasized the importance of fostering unity, empathy, and support within communities to create a strong network of vigilance against potential threats.

In solidarity with the victims and their families, PENGASSAN pledged unwavering support to ensure the safe return of abducted children and to advocate for justice and support for affected women.