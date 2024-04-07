PDP Sweeps Local Government Council Elections in Bayelsa State

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) celebrated a resounding victory in Saturday’s local government council elections, securing all eight declared seats by the Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission (BYSIEC).

In the Yenagoa Local Government Council, Mr. Bulodisiye Ndiwari emerged victorious for the PDP, garnering 56,103 votes, as announced by returning officer Chief Wisdom Soreh.

Similarly, in Governor Douye Diri’s home council of Kolokuma/Opokuma, PDP’s chairmanship candidate, Lelei Tariye, secured victory with 27,823 votes, declared by returning officer Prof Apuega Arikawei.

Dr. Godrick Tams Deiduomo, returning officer for Ogbia Local Government Area, declared PDP’s Golden Jeremiah winner with 42,462 votes.

Elsewhere, Onniye Isaac of the PDP clinched victory in Ekeremor Local Government Area, securing 35,177 votes, according to returning officer Prof Joseph Omoro.

Former Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Chief David Alagoa, emerged victorious as PDP Chairmanship candidate for Nembe with 11,829 votes, as declared by returning officer Prof Festus Akpotohwo.

In Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, PDP’s Target Segibo emerged as the chairman-elect, securing 36,326 votes, announced by Dr. Ebi Stanley Udisi.

Mrs. Alice Allen Tangi of the PDP was declared winner in Sagbama Local Government Area, securing 51,543 votes, according to returning officer Prof Abiodun Adelegan.

Finally, in Brass Local Government Area, PDP’s Febo Lucky took a commanding lead, positioning for victory.