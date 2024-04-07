Olusola Oke: My Persistent Bid for Ondo Governorship Mirrors Buhari’s Journey

Olusola Oke, a prominent gubernatorial aspirant in the upcoming Ondo State election, has articulated his reasons for persistently seeking leadership despite three previous unsuccessful attempts, drawing parallels with former President Muhammadu Buhari’s journey to presidency.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Oke, among the 16 contenders vying for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket ahead of the April 20 primary, anchors his unwavering commitment to the race on his aspiration to leave a lasting legacy in the state.

Addressing reporters at the party’s secretariat in Abuja during the submission of his expression of interest and nomination forms, the legal luminary underscored his conviction that God has blessed him with ample experience and resources to serve his people as governor.

Elaborating on his determination, the former national legal officer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) stated, “I have persisted in this pursuit because I aspire to be remembered for advancing the development of Ondo State and leaving behind a legacy cherished by my people.”

“I have attained the pinnacle of my profession and amassed wealth to provide for my family, but my ultimate desire at this juncture is to contribute to the progress of Ondo State. After numerous attempts, I believe it is destined to happen this time,” he added, drawing a comparison to Buhari’s perseverance before clinching victory.

Outlining his vision, Oke pledged to prioritize agriculture as the cornerstone of the state’s economy, emphasizing the necessity of ensuring farmers’ security for the success of planned agricultural reforms. He proposed relocating Amotekun operatives from urban areas to rural farmlands to enhance security.

Furthermore, Oke vowed to facilitate access to farmlands through the construction of quality roads and provide farmers with high-yielding seedlings to boost productivity. He highlighted the need to address insecurity in farmlands and forested areas, underscoring his commitment to building on the security efforts of the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Supporting the APC National Working Committee’s decision to adopt direct primaries for the gubernatorial election, Oke dismissed claims of endorsement by President Bola Tinubu for any of the aspirants, asserting that the party’s internal processes should determine the candidate.