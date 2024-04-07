Menu
Search
Subscribe
Business News

Nigeria Customs Generates Record N489bn at Apapa Port in Q1 2024

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

April 7,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Apapa Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), disclosed that it collected N489.6billion from import between January 1 and March 31, 2024.

n a press statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Usman Abubakar, the revenue for the first quarter of 2024 was over 100 per cent higher than N212.5 billion what was collected same period of 2023 by the command.

Abubakar, however, stated that the command’s Area Controller (CAC), Comptroller Babajide Jaiyeoba, commended the officers and port stakeholders for their cooperation for attaining the feat and called for sustained compliance by government and private sector stakeholders.

The command’s image maker stated that the controller reminded the officers that the Apapa Command is playing a critical role towards the realisation of the N5.7 trillion annual target of the customs in 2024, and as such, all hands should be on deck to achieve it.

According to him, the almost N2 trillion target the command is expected to collect in 2024 is attainable by diligently abiding by the service books of instructions like the Nigeria Customs Service Act (NCSA) 2023, government import/export prohibition lists, Common External Tariff and federal government approved Standard Operating Procedures (SOP).

While thanking the officers for their punctuality, diligence, and non compromise in the discharge of their responsibilities, Jaiyeoba reminded them of the confidence vested in them by the Customs’ boss, CGC Bashir Adeniyi and management of the service.

The CAC reminded the officers that the present customs management has created room for multiple benefits for those who operate in compliance with the rules.

He described the Command’s first quarter collection as a bold step towards the realisation of the target and reminded all port users about the importance of compliance, which, according to him, comes with multiple benefits.

Jaiyeoba said: “I want to urge all stakeholders in Apapa Port to keep supporting us in achieving an efficient system where everyone plays by the rules to achieve smoother, seamless, and faster import/export cargo clearance

“Making honest declaration puts the declarant at a vantage position to have a credible reputation and enjoy the benefits that come with earned integrity such as fast track and possible migration to the authorised economic operator (AEO)

“Such attitude of compliance saves time and money as examination officers would find the cargo less cumbersome to process and other units of the service including sister government organisations would not need to flag such cargo for seizure or arrest of the importers/exporters. The cargo gets cleared on time, and payments for penalties after demand notices are not necessary as no DN is issued on compliant import/export.

“I will continue my weekly engagement of stakeholders at various levels to sustain the tempo of our achievements and consolidate on the gains from regular enlightenment of every member of the port community.

“As we step into the second quarter to end the first half of 2024, I am convinced we will do better in revenue collection, facilitate more trade through our port and prevent smuggling under any guise,” the Jaiyeoba said.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Atiku, Wike Battle for PDP’ Intensifies Ahead of NEC Meeting
Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Overview: Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Atiku, Wike Battle for PDP’ Intensifies Ahead of NEC Meeting

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
April 7,2024. Ahead of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting...

Tinubu to Observe Eid-el-Fitr in Lagos – Presidency

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
April 7,2024. President Bola Tinubu is to depart Abuja for...

Peter Obi is free to leave Labour Party, says NLC

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has reaffirmed its commitment...

“State Governors to Finalize Decision on State Police Within Four Weeks”

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
  The Director-General of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Asishana Okauru,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Atiku, Wike Battle for PDP’ Intensifies Ahead of NEC Meeting

Politics & Govt News 0
April 7,2024. Ahead of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting...

Tinubu to Observe Eid-el-Fitr in Lagos – Presidency

Politics & Govt News 0
April 7,2024. President Bola Tinubu is to depart Abuja for...

Peter Obi is free to leave Labour Party, says NLC

Political parties 0
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has reaffirmed its commitment...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com