NANS Demands Retraction and Apology from Sowore Over “Useless” Remark

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has strongly rebuked former presidential candidate Mr. Omoyele Sowore for his disparaging comment labeling the student body as “officially useless.” In response, NANS Senate President Comrade Akinteye Afeez issued a statement on Sunday demanding a retraction from Sowore, asserting that the association remains a vital force advocating for student welfare.

Reacting to Sowore’s statement on his Twitter handle, NANS emphasized its historic role as a champion of student rights and interests nationwide. The association has historically tackled issues such as inadequate education funding, school infrastructure deficiencies, and overall educational system enhancement.

Expressing disappointment in Sowore’s remarks, NANS condemned his derogatory characterization of an organization dedicated to student advocacy. As a former student leader himself, Sowore’s comment was viewed as undermining the efforts and impact of NANS in the lives of Nigerian students.

NANS demanded a public apology from Sowore and urged him to retract his statement. Failure to do so, the association warned, would prompt Nigerian students to take action to defend NANS’ integrity and uphold student rights.

Emphasizing the importance of constructive dialogue and collaboration, NANS called on Sowore to join forces with the association and other stakeholders to address challenges within the Nigerian educational system. Divisive rhetoric, NANS stressed, only hinders progress and unity among students.

In conclusion, NANS emphasized the unity of Nigerian students in demanding respect for the association and its contributions to the educational sector. The association urged Sowore to retract his statement and accord Nigerian students the respect they deserve, highlighting that failure to do so would undermine his credibility as a former student leader.