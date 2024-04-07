Menu
Search
Subscribe
North West

Late Kano state lawmaker, Halilu Kundila, survived by four wives and 17 children.

By: The Editor

Date:

A member of the Kano State House of Assembly, Halilu Kundila, is dead.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Kundila, a member of the All Progressives Congress representing the Shanono/Bagwai State Constituency, died on Saturday at the age of 59.

A family source who confirmed the death said that the lawmaker died at his residence on Saturday night following a brief illness.

According to the source, the funeral prayer for the deceased lawmaker was held on Sunday morning at Kundila in the Shanono Local Government Area of the state.

“The lawmaker died on Saturday night after a brief illness and had since been buried in his hometown, Kundila,” the source said.

Among those who attended the funeral prayer were the House of Representatives member, Shanono/Bagwai, Yusuf Badau, as well as some of his colleagues from the state assembly.

The late lawmaker is survived by four wives and 17 children.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
BREAKING: Solo London-to-Lagos driver arrives after 68 days
Next article
“Senator Kwakwanso Positions NNPP as Viable Alternative to APC and PDP at National Convention”
The Editor
The Editor

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Olusola Oke: My Persistent Bid for Ondo Governorship Mirrors Buhari’s Journey

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Olusola Oke, a prominent gubernatorial aspirant in the upcoming...

Anambra2025: Ex-Obiano appointees working against Soludo are mercenaries- Obigwe

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Internal Forces Pose Threat to Governor Charles Soludo's Re-Election...

Anambra 2025: Ifeanyi Ubah Poses Threat to Governor Charles Soludo’s Re-Election Bid

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
  Ifeanyi Ubah's name resonates strongly in Anambra, Southeast, and...

“Former Rivers State Governor Lambasts FCT Minister Wike as a ‘Clown’ and ‘Serial Liar'”

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Former Rivers State governor, Celestine Omehia, has criticized the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Olusola Oke: My Persistent Bid for Ondo Governorship Mirrors Buhari’s Journey

South West 0
Olusola Oke, a prominent gubernatorial aspirant in the upcoming...

Anambra2025: Ex-Obiano appointees working against Soludo are mercenaries- Obigwe

South East 0
Internal Forces Pose Threat to Governor Charles Soludo's Re-Election...

Anambra 2025: Ifeanyi Ubah Poses Threat to Governor Charles Soludo’s Re-Election Bid

South East 0
  Ifeanyi Ubah's name resonates strongly in Anambra, Southeast, and...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com