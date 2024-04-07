“Kano State Governor Vows to Pursue Justice Against Ex- Gov. Ganduje Over Alleged Corruption”

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has firmly stated that his administration will pursue justice against the alleged corruption and maladministration during the tenure of his predecessor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje. Responding to remarks made by Ganduje, Governor Yusuf emphasized that Ganduje’s eight-year tenure was marred by corruption and inefficiency.

In a statement released by his spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa, Governor Yusuf highlighted Ganduje’s alleged failure to address the needs of Kano’s population and his administration’s nepotism. He expressed regret that Ganduje, instead of acknowledging his shortcomings, attempted to criticize the current New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) government.

Governor Yusuf affirmed that his administration’s accomplishments in eight months far surpass Ganduje’s tenure’s shortcomings. He urged Ganduje to focus on defending himself against corruption allegations in court rather than resorting to media propaganda.

The statement emphasized Governor Yusuf’s commitment to accountability and justice, indicating his administration’s determination to address past grievances and uphold transparency in governance.