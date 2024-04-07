Kaduna Police arrest suspected ritualists with gallon of human blood

The Kaduna State Police Command has arrested a nine-man gang of suspected ritualists under the name of ‘Neo Black Movement, NBM, with one full jerry can of human blood.

The suspected ritualists were arrested at a Cemetery in Dutsen Abba Ward along the Zaria -Kaduna expressway.

ASP Mansur Hussaini, Public Relations Officer of the Command, confirmed the arrest on Sunday.

Hussaini said their arrest followed a tip-off after a source drew the attention of the service formation that some group of people were sighted at the said cemetery, which in turn Saye Lowcost Division was alerted.

He added that those arrested for alleged involvement in ritual activities are, Samson Ezekiel (32), Samuel Francis (27), Usman Nura (34), Gabriel Sheba (23), Haruna Sa’id (37), Bala Lukman (27) and Jabir Rilwan (37).

The PPRO explained, “A search was conducted on their vehicle, a Lexus sedan, with registration number RSH 712 CW, where two locally made pistols, one Beretta pistol, two jacket knives, two calabashes and a jerrycan, full of human blood were recovered.”

He said the suspected ritualists, comprising the new and old members, were apprehended while initiating the new members, saying the gang confessed to getting the human blood after slaughtering an aged man and disposing of his body along the Jaji military cantonment, in neighbouring Igabi Local Government Area.

The suspects also confessed that the man’s vital body parts were dismembered but were taken away by another gang which came from Kaduna.

Following the arrest of the seven suspected ritualists along the Zaria -Kaduna expressway, he said that two other suspects were apprehended by the locals, at ABU Congo Conference Hotels, along old Jos road, stressing that they are Austin Ifinju from Ondo State, aged 28 and Yoruba by tribe and Aliyu Ali Yahaya, resident of Hadu Nasko road Abuja, aged 24. Agatu by tribe and a student of ABU Samaru.

