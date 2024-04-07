Julius Abure Vs Joe Ajaero Face-Off Worsen As Labour Party Dismisses NLC’s Proposed Stakeholders Meeting

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Labour Party (LP), under the leadership of Julius Abure, has rejected a planned stakeholders meeting organized by the Political Commission of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Obiora Ifoh, the National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, condemned the invitation letter circulating in the media, labeling the organizers of the proposed meeting as “drama boys” and “attention seekers.”

Ifoh clarified, “The Labour Party leadership is aware of a letter of invitation circulating in some media outlets, purportedly written by individuals within the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), inviting certain Nigerians to an unauthorized stakeholders meeting scheduled for Monday in Abuja. They aim to appoint a caretaker committee for the Labour Party.”

He emphasized that the meeting lacks authorization and legal basis, rendering its outcomes null and void. He urged genuine party members to disregard the gathering.

Furthermore, Ifoh criticized the NLC’s silence on recent issues such as the significant increase in electricity tariffs, contrasting it with the prompt organization of an unauthorized meeting. He called on law enforcement agencies to intervene and prevent the gathering from causing public disturbance.

He concluded by asserting that the NLC has no exclusive rights over the Labour Party and cannot claim ownership of it.