Menu
Search
Subscribe
South South

Impeachment: Ugbomhe tipped to replace Shaibu till Nov 12

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Barring any last-minute change of mind by Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, a former member of Edo House of Assembly (1999 – 2003), Pascal Ugbomhe, has been tipped to replace the state’s Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, till November 12, 2024, when his second term will end.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Ugbomhe, also an Etsako man as Shaibu, is a frontline member of the Chief Dan Orbih-led Legacy Coalition in Edo chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), with his choice being to get the support of the party’s National Vice Chairman, Southsouth (Orbih), and his teeming supporters, ahead of the September 21, 2024 governorship election.

It was also learnt yesterday in Benin by our reporter that Obaseki wouldn’t want to take chances in Edo North Senatorial District, which has as representative, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, a former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who is an ex-governor of Edo state.

Ugbomhe, who hails from Ekperi in Etsako Central Local Government Area of Edo, according to a source close to Obaseki, would ensure victory for PDP’s governorship candidate, Dr. Asue Ighodalo, in Edo North senatorial district, thereby reducing the influence of Oshiomhole and Shaibu, since Ighodalo is from Edo Central with the least voting strength, and his running mate, Osarodion Ogie, is an indigene of Benin Kingdom in Edo South, with the highest voting strength.

Ugbomhe, a Law graduate of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), who is a former Chairman of Etsako Central Local Government Council, according to the permutation in Obaseki’s camp, would be able to convince the preferred governorship aspirant of legacy coalition, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, an influential former member of the House of Representatives, to also support Ighodalo’s aspiration, thereby ensuring unity and peace in Edo PDP.

The Justice Stephen Omonua (rtd.)-led seven-member probe panel, put in place by Edo Chief Judge, Justice Daniel Okungbowa, on March 25 this year, to probe the allegations levelled against Shaibu, rounded off its three-day sitting on Friday, and would soon submit its report to Justice Okungbowa, for the state’s 24 lawmakers to proceed or not, with Shaibu’s removal.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Inflation: Experts predict mid-year drop in consumer food prices
Next article
“State Governors to Finalize Decision on State Police Within Four Weeks”
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Peter Obi is free to leave Labour Party, says NLC

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has reaffirmed its commitment...

“State Governors to Finalize Decision on State Police Within Four Weeks”

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
  The Director-General of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Asishana Okauru,...

Inflation: Experts predict mid-year drop in consumer food prices

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Blame insecurity, interest rates, middlemen sabotage for prevailing...

New tariff: Discos get April 11 deadline to refund customers wrongly billed

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Ndume condemns electricity tariff hike Eleven  electricity distribution companies...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Peter Obi is free to leave Labour Party, says NLC

Political parties 0
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has reaffirmed its commitment...

“State Governors to Finalize Decision on State Police Within Four Weeks”

North Central 0
  The Director-General of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Asishana Okauru,...

Inflation: Experts predict mid-year drop in consumer food prices

Data & News Analysis 0
Blame insecurity, interest rates, middlemen sabotage for prevailing...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com