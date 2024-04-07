ImoO State PROTESTS: They planned to bury Ajaero alive

Interview with Comrade Uche Nwokoje, Chairman of SSANU, FUTO Branch, on Owerri Incident

Comrade Uche Nwokoje, Chairman of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Federal University of Technology, Owerri Branch, recounts the harrowing experience he and NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, faced during the recent strike in Imo State.

**Q: Can you describe what happened during the strike in Imo State?**

A: The experience was horrendous. We were in our office at the state secretariat, not on the streets, when police officers and thugs arrived. They subjected us to unwarranted arrest, humiliation, and detention for about six hours. They forcefully confiscated our belongings, including phones, money, and personal items. The treatment we received was appalling, especially considering the involvement of the National President of the NLC. If not for his presence, the situation could have been far worse.

**Q: Could you detail the sequence of events?**

A: We were at the secretariat when a group of individuals, accompanied by the police, arrived and began threatening us. Despite expecting the police to intervene, they instead joined in the assault. I was handcuffed and later released after a prolonged period. There was no altercation from our end. The authorities falsely claimed that some Labour members were discontent with Ajaero’s presence, but it was clear that the violence was orchestrated by the government and its allies.

**Q: Were there security agents present during the attack?**

A: Yes, security personnel accompanied us, but they fled when the police started attacking. Even they were targeted by the officers led by the deputy commissioner. It was a chaotic and distressing situation.

**Q: Where were you taken after your arrest?**

A: They transported us in a convoy of vans to the Commissioner of Police office. From there, we were blindfolded and taken to an undisclosed location, where we were coerced to say our last prayers. Subsequently, we were moved to a police station known as the anti-kidnapping unit, where we were unjustly detained for hours.

**Q: What kind of treatment did you and the NLC President receive?**

A: We were subjected to degrading treatment, including having our belongings confiscated and being forced to squat in cramped conditions for hours. While I was not stripped naked, the NLC President had his shirt confiscated, leaving him only in jeans. The conditions were dire, with no access to water or basic amenities.

**Q: Did you feel your life was threatened?**

A: Absolutely, there were explicit threats against my life, with police officers brandishing weapons and warning against any attempt to escape. It was a terrifying ordeal.

**Q: Did you sustain any injuries?**

A: Yes, I sustained injuries to my hand and back during the altercation.

**Q: What message would you like to convey to other Labour leaders based on your experience?**

A: Labour leaders must recognize that our work is a calling to serve our people. We cannot allow such injustices to go unaddressed. The NLC should publicly acknowledge the sacrifices made by individuals like myself and ensure that justice is served. Our solidarity and commitment to the cause should be celebrated, not overlooked.