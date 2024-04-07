I won’t disappoint you in FCT, Wike assures kinsmen

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike assured his kinsmen of his commitment to their welfare during the 2024 Annual Cultural Day of the Ogbako Ikwerre Organisation Worldwide. Represented by his former Chief of Staff, Emeka Woke, Wike expressed gratitude for the support received during his tenure as Rivers State governor.

Highlighting the benefits brought to Ikwerre people under his administration, including appointments and infrastructure upgrades, Wike credited the organization for its role in the 2023 elections that saw President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration come to power.

Encouraging unity and political vigilance among Ikwerre people, Wike urged other ethnic groups to support Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda. He pledged not to disappoint in his role as FCT Minister.

In response, the sociocultural organization reiterated its commitment to using Ikwerre culture to promote unity and peace. President Eze Godspower Onuekwa praised Ikwerre leadership for fostering development through cultural values, emphasizing the importance of sustaining love and cultural heritage.