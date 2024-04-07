“Former Rivers State Governor Lambasts FCT Minister Wike as a ‘Clown’ and ‘Serial Liar'”

Former Rivers State governor, Celestine Omehia, has criticized the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, labeling him as a clown and habitual liar.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Saturday by his Executive Assistant, Nicholas Amaechi, Omehia urged Wike to curb his hunger for power and allow the current Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, to carry out his duties.

Omehia’s remarks were prompted by a recent live television interview hosted by Wike in Abuja, where the former governor, now FCT Minister, referred to Omehia and other PDP leaders in Rivers State who expressed support for Governor Fubara and President Bola Tinubu as “expired politicians and buccaneers.”

Describing Wike’s comments as indicative of a confused mindset, Omehia suggested that Wike’s frustration stems from the collapse of his ambition for a third term in office. He asserted that the people of Rivers State have come to realize that Wike’s pursuit of power is self-serving and not in the interest of the state or the South-South region.

Omehia accused Wike of attempting to maintain control over the state’s resources and governance, but asserted that divine intervention thwarted this effort by resisting an impeachment plot by Wike’s supporters in the Rivers State House of Assembly.

However, an ally of the FCT minister and former member of the House of Representatives, Olaka Wogu, disagreed with Omehia’s assessment. He portrayed Wike as a leader who prioritizes the welfare of the people and stands firm in his convictions. Wogu defended Wike against accusations of inconsistency, stating that Wike is a principled politician who remains steadfast in his beliefs.