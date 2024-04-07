Former NTA Chairman Patrick Ogbu Vies for PDP Chairmanship in Benue State

Former Chairman of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Chief Patrick Ogbu, has announced his candidacy for the Chairmanship position of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue state.

Making the declaration at his residence in Makurdi, Ogbu expressed his belief in achieving progress and prosperity for the state, urging unity and cooperation within the party.

Drawing from his extensive political experience and mentorship from party leaders like the late Chief David Attah and Senator David Mark, Ogbu emphasized his unwavering commitment to the PDP’s ideals and principles since its inception.

Highlighting his roles in various campaign organizations and his dedication to grassroots mobilization, Ogbu asserted his readiness to lead the party to new heights.

He pledged to be a unifying force, bridging divides within the party and working tirelessly towards shared goals of prosperity and progress for all members.

In support of Ogbu’s candidacy, former aide to the National Youth leader of PDP, Mr Edwin Adayi, emphasized the need for capable and merit-based leadership in the party, endorsing Ogbu’s track record of performance and professionalism.

Echoing Adayi’s sentiments, governorship aspirant Mrs Susan Waya and Igumale ward PDP Chairman Mr Solomon Onwe expressed confidence in Ogbu’s ability to lead the party effectively and garner support from members.

The declaration ceremony was attended by former governorship aspirants and other party members, signaling widespread support for Ogbu’s candidacy.