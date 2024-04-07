Federal Government Fully Funded Third Mainland Bridge Rehabilitation, Says Minister Umahi

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has clarified that the Federal Government fully funded the N21 billion rehabilitation of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos. While acknowledging the collaboration of the Lagos State government, Umahi emphasized that the responsibility for the project rested with the Federal government.

Speaking during the weekend in Okposi, Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, while representing President Bola Tinubu at the burial ceremony of late Deaconess (Mrs) Theresa Osinachi Omoke, the mother of the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Community Engagement (South East), Chioma Nweze, Umahi addressed misrepresentations on some media platforms regarding the issue.

The Third Mainland Bridge, which was reopened to road users on Thursday, April 4th, received widespread commendation from the public following its closure for repairs on Tuesday, 9 January 2024.

Umahi stated, “The Third Mainland Bridge was not done by the Lagos State Government. No, it was done by the Federal Government as directed by President Ahmed Tinubu. Everything about the funding was entirely done by Mr. President through his Minister of Works.”

In a statement by his Media Adviser, Uchenna Orji, on Sunday, the Minister expressed appreciation to the leaders and people of the South East for their support for the Renewed Hope administration of President Tinubu. He disclosed that plans are underway for a public appreciation of the President’s commitment to the region.

“I want to send a message of thanks from Mr. President to the people of the South East, for their support; I want to thank the Governors and appreciate them for their support, which is beyond party lines.

“In a very short moment, leaders of the South East will come together to openly, publicly, and heartily appreciate Mr. President, and let Nigerians and the world know that we stand with the Renewed Hope agenda of Mr. President,” he concluded.